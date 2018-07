Анри уходит со Sky Sports, потому что хочет сконцентрироваться на тренерской работе (фото)

Over the last four years I have had some extremely rewarding coaching experiences in football. These experiences have only made me more determined to fulfil my long term ambition to become a football manager. It is with sadness, therefore, that I have decided that I must leave @skysports to enable me to spend more time on the pitch and concentrate on my journey to achieving that goal. I would like to thank everyone at Sky for making me feel so welcome and at ease throughout my time with them and I wish them all the best for the future. Great memories.

