Говоров похвастался золотом чемпионата Европы в Instagram (фото)

Yeah! European champion on 50fly! Happy to perform with a good time 22,48! Not a WR but it was close! Thank you @arilsonsilvaswimcoach for his work and support! #europeanchampionship #swimmer #ukraine #gold #race #winner #glasgow2018

